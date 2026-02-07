Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Price Target Raised to $14.50 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $14.50 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. New Street Research set a $14.50 price objective on Northfield Bancorp in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Northfield Bancorp Stock Performance

NFBK opened at $13.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. Northfield Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $579.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1,387.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Northfield Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,200.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1,195.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northfield Bancorp by 30,922.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp is the bank holding company for Northfield Bank, a New Jersey?based community bank offering a full range of financial products and services. Headquartered in New Jersey, the company serves individuals, families and small to mid?sized businesses across Northern and Central New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp focuses on building lasting customer relationships through a combination of personalized service and technology?driven solutions.

Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank provides personal banking services such as checking and savings accounts, consumer loans, mortgage products and home equity lines of credit.

Featured Articles

