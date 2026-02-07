Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Bath & Body Works has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Bath & Body Works has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 3.9%

BBWI stock opened at $23.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $14.27 and a twelve month high of $41.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 9.50%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.870- EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.700- EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.