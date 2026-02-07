Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Announces Earnings Results

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.31, FiscalAI reports. Hershey had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 7.55%.The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Hershey updated its FY 2026 guidance to 8.200-8.520 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Hershey’s conference call:

Get Hershey alerts:

Management guided to a recovery year with 4%–5% net sales growth and significant earnings improvement (CFO cited roughly 30%–35% EPS growth ), signaling confidence in top-line momentum and margin recovery.

Management guided to a recovery year with and significant earnings improvement (CFO cited roughly ), signaling confidence in top-line momentum and margin recovery. Despite recent cocoa price declines, Hershey is largely hedged above current spot levels and the hedging position is “not in great shape” for 2026, so much of the potential cocoa-driven margin upside is likely to roll into 2027 rather than materialize this year.

Despite recent cocoa price declines, Hershey is largely hedged above current spot levels and the hedging position is “not in great shape” for 2026, so much of the potential cocoa-driven margin upside is likely to roll into 2027 rather than materialize this year. The salty-snacks business is a clear growth engine — Q4 salty grew ~ 18% with double-digit volume gains, driving share and retail space expansion.

The salty-snacks business is a clear growth engine — Q4 salty grew ~ with double-digit volume gains, driving share and retail space expansion. Hershey plans double-digit increases in advertising and multi-year R&D/innovation investments to fuel long-term growth, which should support demand but will temper near-term margin improvement.

Hershey plans double-digit increases in advertising and multi-year R&D/innovation investments to fuel long-term growth, which should support demand but will temper near-term margin improvement. Management is monitoring macro risks (tariff inventory effects, SNAP waivers — 2 of 12 states implemented so far — and GLP-1 adoption); tariffs aided Q4 margins but some tariffed inventory will pressure Q1, and the company calls SNAP a manageable headwind included in the outlook.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $231.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.90. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $150.04 and a fifty-two week high of $234.43. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.25 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.452 dividend. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.91%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hershey from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Argus raised shares of Hershey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hershey

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, insider Stacy Taffet acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $186.19 per share, for a total transaction of $37,238.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,786.49. This represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kirk Tanner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $185.46 per share, for a total transaction of $370,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,115.60. This represents a 4.36% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,450 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 20.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 13.6% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Hershey

Here are the key news stories impacting Hershey this week:

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company (NYSE: HSY) is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey’s business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey’s product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.