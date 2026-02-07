Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $155.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $139.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research lowered Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $150.00 target price on Qualys in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.46.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $110.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 0.53. Qualys has a 12 month low of $109.72 and a 12 month high of $155.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $175.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 29.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Qualys has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.170-7.450 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $668,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 247,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,145,728. This represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 6,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $873,399.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,367,296.94. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 44,427 shares of company stock worth $6,217,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Qualys by 2.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

