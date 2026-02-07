Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.870-2.970 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.67 on Friday. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 106.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.71. The business had revenue of $255.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.18 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 0.84%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.870-2.970 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUZ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

More Cousins Properties News

Here are the key news stories impacting Cousins Properties this week:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 153.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,170,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,393 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,341,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,369.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 905,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 844,171 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,803,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 143.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 835,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 492,709 shares in the last quarter. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cousins Properties



Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.



