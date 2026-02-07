Entergy Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.64 (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.64 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th.

Entergy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Entergy has a payout ratio of 58.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Entergy to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

Entergy Price Performance

ETR opened at $98.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average of $92.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Entergy has a 52-week low of $75.57 and a 52-week high of $98.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entergy

In other news, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.69 per share, with a total value of $96,690.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,524.50. This represents a 2,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 275.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Entergy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.1% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at about $842,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

