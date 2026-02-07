Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $480.00 at Citigroup

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $460.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STX. Evercore raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, China Renaissance increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.48.

NASDAQ STX opened at $429.32 on Friday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $459.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 936.38% and a net margin of 19.59%.The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.48%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. The trade was a 86.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.27, for a total transaction of $8,585,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,024,739.12. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 137,976 shares of company stock valued at $45,330,378 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

