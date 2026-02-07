Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,033 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Argyle Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two West Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $39.35 on Friday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.