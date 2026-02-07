Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys 24,500 Shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV

Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.44% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 471.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 243.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:DFLV opened at $36.99 on Friday. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91.
Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.
