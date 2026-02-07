US Large Cap Vector ETF $DFVX is Wealthquest Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Wealthquest Corp trimmed its holdings in US Large Cap Vector ETF (NYSEARCA:DFVX – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 534,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994,178 shares during the quarter. US Large Cap Vector ETF makes up about 3.1% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealthquest Corp owned 9.37% of US Large Cap Vector ETF worth $38,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in US Large Cap Vector ETF by 45,047.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after acquiring an additional 67,571 shares during the period.

Shares of US Large Cap Vector ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.27. US Large Cap Vector ETF has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $453.73 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.01.

The Dimensional US Large Cap Vector ETF (DFVX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund does not seek to track an index. The portfolio contains broad exposure to US large-cap stocks, actively selected based on fundamental criteria and managed for long-term capital appreciation. DFVX was launched on Nov 1, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

