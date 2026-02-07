BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $6.72 Million Position in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,754 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in IonQ were worth $6,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in IonQ by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,898 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the first quarter worth approximately $630,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 106.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 24.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 450,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 87,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 30.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 46,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 100,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $4,689,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 432,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,285,364.24. This trade represents a 18.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,413 shares in the company, valued at $351,496.53. This trade represents a 45.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,000 in the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.63. IonQ, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.88 and a 12 month high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 127.06% and a negative net margin of 1,836.32%.IonQ’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONQ has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on IonQ from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on IonQ in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on IonQ from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.91.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

