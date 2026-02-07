Sims Metal Management (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Sims Metal Management Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 12,167 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the previous session’s volume of 5,634 shares.The stock last traded at $12.95 and had previously closed at $14.55.
Sims Metal Management Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.
Sims Metal Management Company Profile
Sims Metal Management, trading over-the-counter under the symbol SMSMY, is the global metal recycling division of Sims Limited. Established in the early 20th century, the company has grown into one of the world’s leading recyclers of ferrous and non-ferrous metals. It serves a diverse customer base, including steel mills, foundries, manufacturers and fabricators, by collecting, processing and trading scrap metal commodities.
The company’s core activities encompass the sourcing and processing of end-of-life metal products.
