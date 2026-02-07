Reviewing Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) and Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trend Micro has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pegasystems and Trend Micro”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.50 billion 4.55 $99.19 million $1.49 26.93 Trend Micro $1.80 billion 2.84 $226.77 million $1.78 20.40

Trend Micro has higher revenue and earnings than Pegasystems. Trend Micro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pegasystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pegasystems and Trend Micro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 0 2 9 0 2.82 Trend Micro 0 0 0 0 0.00

Pegasystems currently has a consensus price target of $70.55, indicating a potential upside of 75.85%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Trend Micro.

Dividends

Pegasystems pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Trend Micro pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Pegasystems pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trend Micro pays out 53.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Trend Micro shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.7% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pegasystems and Trend Micro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems 16.05% 43.49% 18.42% Trend Micro 12.78% 29.95% 9.11%

Summary

Pegasystems beats Trend Micro on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows. It also offers Situational Layer Cake that organizes logic into layers that map to the unique dimensions of a client’s business, such as customer types, lines of business, geographies, etc.; Pega Express Methodology and low code that connects enterprise data and systems to customer experience channels; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications; Pega Catalyst, which helps clients to transform and prototype their customer journeys; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and global service assurance and client support services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence. It also provides services packages, managed XDR, incident response, and support services. Additionally, the company serves 5G networks, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, electric utility, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

