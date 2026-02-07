Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.260-0.360 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.0 million-$310.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.3 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 926.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Omnicell had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 0.17%.The firm had revenue of $313.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Omnicell’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Omnicell has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.260-0.360 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMCL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Omnicell from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. KeyCorp raised Omnicell from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $304,689.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,532.60. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Company raised FY 2026 and Q1 guidance above Street estimates (FY EPS 1.65–1.85 vs. consensus ~1.53; Q1 EPS 0.26–0.36 vs. ~0.22) and set revenue target roughly $1.215B–$1.255B, signaling confidence in recovery and product-led growth.

Analyst upgrade: Bank of America raised Omnicell to Buy, citing a new product cycle (Titan XT, OmniSphere) that could drive revenue revisions and multi-year growth upside.

Management emphasized strong demand for new platforms (Titan XT, OmniSphere) on the earnings call and provided a slide deck; revenue was roughly in line with expectations (+2.3% YoY).

Q4 EPS missed estimates ($0.40 vs. $0.47 consensus) and declined from $0.60 a year ago, highlighting near-term margin pressures; investors punished the print despite revenue guidance upside.

Some sell-side caution remains: BTIG reiterated a Hold, pointing to near-term profitability headwinds and a premium valuation that could limit upside until margins improve.

High intraday volume and headlines noting a share plunge reflect short-term selling pressure as traders react to the EPS miss and margin commentary despite guidance.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company’s offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell’s analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

