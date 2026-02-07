FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FOXA. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of FOX from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore raised their target price on shares of FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on FOX from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FOX from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $64.78 on Thursday. FOX has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.51.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 11.41%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FOX will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 83.0%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.58%.

In related news, insider Adam G. Ciongoli sold 29,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $2,079,336.35. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 35,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.90. This trade represents a 45.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 138,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $9,208,936.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 180,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,014,196.24. The trade was a 43.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,294 shares of company stock worth $17,214,273. Insiders own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 40,515 shares during the last quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its position in FOX by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) is a U.S.-based media company focused on television broadcasting, cable news and sports programming, and digital distribution. The company was formed in 2019 as the successor to certain assets of 21st Century Fox after a transaction that transferred many film and television studio assets to The Walt Disney Company. Fox Corp’s operations center on the Fox Broadcasting network, a portfolio of local television stations, national news and business cable networks, and sports media properties.

Fox produces, acquires and distributes a range of live and recorded programming, including news, opinion and commentary, national and local sports telecasts, and general entertainment.

