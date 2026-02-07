Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 2,828 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 5.7% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 149,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $277.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.85. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $190.27 and a twelve month high of $279.85.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

