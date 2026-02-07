BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $5.28 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,014 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at about $1,328,587,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $560,820,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,285,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 89.2% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,892,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,158,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,092,108,000 after purchasing an additional 837,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.22, for a total value of $3,841,015.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,231.82. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $226.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $182.39 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.18 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.10.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Featured Stories

