Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Acquired by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,002,258,000 after acquiring an additional 713,379 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 479,593 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.5% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.8% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,025,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,971,000 after buying an additional 1,559,605 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Boston Scientific Stock Down 1.8%
BSX stock opened at $76.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.79. Boston Scientific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $125.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $136.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $131.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.43.
Boston Scientific News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat but mixed outlook — Boston Scientific reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue growth and EPS beat), showing continued top-line momentum that supports the longer?term growth story. Q4 results and presentation
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still rate BSX as a buy/overweight with mid?to?high price targets — several firms left positive ratings (Morgan Stanley set a $118 PT; others keep “outperform/overweight”), indicating continued analyst confidence in long-term upside despite near-term caution. Morgan Stanley PT note
- Neutral Sentiment: Board change announced — Boston Scientific disclosed a planned long?serving director departure; governance turnover is notable but not currently flagged as material to near?term operations. Board director departure
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually active options and volume — options and share volume spiked during the sell?off, increasing volatility and making short-term price moves more extreme (can amplify both down and up moves). Options activity
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious 2026 guidance and weak electrophysiology sales drove a sharp sell?off — management’s conservative revenue/growth guidance and softer performance in a key segment prompted a high?volume liquidation that erased recent gains. Guidance and segment weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud investigations announced — several law firms have opened inquiries into Boston Scientific’s disclosures around the quarter/guidance, increasing legal and reputational risk. Howard G. Smith investigation Frank R. Cruz investigation
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and new lows — CEO share sales and headlines about insider selling coincided with the stock reaching a 12?month low, which can undermine investor confidence even when fundamentals are mixed. CEO stock sale note 12-month low report
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price?target cuts — multiple firms trimmed their 12?month targets after Q4/guidance, increasing short?term downside pressure even where ratings remain constructive. Analyst cuts roundup
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,580. This trade represents a 42.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total transaction of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares in the company, valued at $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.
Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.
