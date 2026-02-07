Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 9,597 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,297,000 after buying an additional 479,593 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.8% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,025,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.
Boston Scientific Price Performance
BSX opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.86 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Key Boston Scientific News
Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat but mixed outlook — Boston Scientific reported stronger-than-expected Q4 results (revenue growth and EPS beat), showing continued top-line momentum that supports the longer?term growth story. Q4 results and presentation
- Positive Sentiment: Some analysts still rate BSX as a buy/overweight with mid?to?high price targets — several firms left positive ratings (Morgan Stanley set a $118 PT; others keep “outperform/overweight”), indicating continued analyst confidence in long-term upside despite near-term caution. Morgan Stanley PT note
- Neutral Sentiment: Board change announced — Boston Scientific disclosed a planned long?serving director departure; governance turnover is notable but not currently flagged as material to near?term operations. Board director departure
- Neutral Sentiment: Unusually active options and volume — options and share volume spiked during the sell?off, increasing volatility and making short-term price moves more extreme (can amplify both down and up moves). Options activity
- Negative Sentiment: Cautious 2026 guidance and weak electrophysiology sales drove a sharp sell?off — management’s conservative revenue/growth guidance and softer performance in a key segment prompted a high?volume liquidation that erased recent gains. Guidance and segment weakness
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?fraud investigations announced — several law firms have opened inquiries into Boston Scientific’s disclosures around the quarter/guidance, increasing legal and reputational risk. Howard G. Smith investigation Frank R. Cruz investigation
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and new lows — CEO share sales and headlines about insider selling coincided with the stock reaching a 12?month low, which can undermine investor confidence even when fundamentals are mixed. CEO stock sale note 12-month low report
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread analyst price?target cuts — multiple firms trimmed their 12?month targets after Q4/guidance, increasing short?term downside pressure even where ratings remain constructive. Analyst cuts roundup
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.
Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.
Read More
