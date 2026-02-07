Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 9,597 Shares of Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,191,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,002,258,000 after purchasing an additional 713,379 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3,493.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 493,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,297,000 after buying an additional 479,593 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 70.8% during the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 106.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,025,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX opened at $76.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 1 year low of $74.86 and a 1 year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Key Boston Scientific News

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.490 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,758,135.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,580. The trade was a 42.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Boston Scientific from $121.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

