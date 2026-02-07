Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 192.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,066 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,730 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 0.8% of Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $19,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% during the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $169.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.05.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ABT opened at $110.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $105.27 and a twelve month high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $192.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.89.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.50. The business had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

