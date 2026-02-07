Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Has $9.53 Million Position in Moody’s Corporation $MCO

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $9,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $987,524,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,968,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,006,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,527,360,000 after buying an additional 191,368 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Moody’s by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,225,000 after buying an additional 184,598 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 91.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,987,000 after buying an additional 112,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $580.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Moody’s from $620.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $539.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.94.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE MCO opened at $453.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $508.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.44. Moody’s Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $378.71 and a fifty-two week high of $546.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.15, for a total transaction of $305,560.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,527,474.30. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.