Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,810 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises 1.5% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APO shares. Evercore lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.62.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $133.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.58 and its 200 day moving average is $136.68. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.58 and a 52 week high of $167.15.

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

