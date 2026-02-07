Herbalife Ltd $HLF Shares Sold by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,672 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Herbalife were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.9% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,449,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after acquiring an additional 220,896 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 59.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,989 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Herbalife by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period.

Herbalife Price Performance

Shares of Herbalife stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Herbalife Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Insider Activity

Herbalife ( NYSE:HLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Herbalife news, Director Lynda Cloud acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,547.29. This trade represents a 77.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $167,938. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price objective on Herbalife and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Argus set a $15.00 target price on Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Herbalife Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

Founded in 1980 by Mark R.

