Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $9.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.8889.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CXM shares. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, January 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings raised Sprinklr from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Ragy Thomas sold 24,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total transaction of $194,126.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 712,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,075.22. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jacob Scott sold 21,665 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $154,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 404,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,627.76. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 447,812 shares of company stock worth $3,388,264 over the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Sprinklr by 3.8% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 20.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Sprinklr by 4.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

CXM opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $9.69.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $219.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.56 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 13.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.430-0.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Sprinklr, Inc (NYSE: CXM) is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr’s platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

