Twin Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 133.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 29,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 29.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 482.6% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $623.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $526.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.09. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $646.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. DZ Bank lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $675.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $612.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.