Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,686 Shares of Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,686 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Equinix worth $139,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 544,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,444,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equinix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,908,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Equinix by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 483,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,193,000 after acquiring an additional 32,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 485,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,231,000 after acquiring an additional 57,630 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $915.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Barclays restated a “positive” rating and set a $870.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.64.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $848.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $701.41 and a fifty-two week high of $953.41. The firm has a market cap of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $775.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $786.08.

In related news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.78, for a total value of $743,250.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,882,659.86. This trade represents a 11.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,051 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.17, for a total transaction of $1,649,352.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 26,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,208,375.41. This trade represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,490 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,999. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

