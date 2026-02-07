Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN) Shares Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Atlantic International Corp. (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.45. 47,432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 231,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATLN shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Atlantic International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Atlantic International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Atlantic International Trading Down 2.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of $201.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73.

Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Atlantic International during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic International during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlantic International by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 245,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 129,572 shares during the period.

Atlantic International (NASDAQ: ATLN) is a specialty finance real estate investment trust focused on providing flexible capital solutions to U.S.-based, growth-oriented businesses. Through its externally managed structure, the company targets a diversified portfolio of debt and equity investments in micro-, small- and mid-cap enterprises operating across technology, healthcare, consumer internet, business services and other high-growth sectors. Atlantic International seeks to deliver current income and potential capital appreciation by structuring customized financing arrangements tailored to the needs of underserved companies.

The company’s investment strategy emphasizes middle-market firms that demonstrate strong growth trajectories and scalable business models.

