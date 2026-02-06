Keenan Michael Conder Sells 4,237 Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 4,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $55,716.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 562,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,060.30. The trade was a 0.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, December 8th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 8,311 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $121,174.38.

Shares of NYSE:S traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. 9,719,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,417,990. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 2,275.2% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,371,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,781,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,416,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,012,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.72.

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

