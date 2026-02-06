NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BTCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.46 and last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 1196285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.83.

NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF by 341.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF by 84.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

About NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF

The NEOS Bitcoin High Income ETF (BTCI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks high monthly income with the potential for appreciation by investing in ETPs with exposure to bitcoin while also utilizing call option strategies. BTCI was launched on Oct 17, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

