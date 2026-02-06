Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $127.86 and last traded at $135.64, with a volume of 2161851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $150.69.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MANH. Truist Financial set a $240.00 price target on Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The company had revenue of $270.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.69 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 181.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at about $162,545,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 22.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,801,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $574,334,000 after buying an additional 518,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 88.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 667,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $136,871,000 after buying an additional 314,112 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 86.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $138,573,000 after acquiring an additional 312,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

