Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) General Counsel Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert Lavet purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.04 per share, with a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of SOFI traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 66,523,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,512,520. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho set a $38.00 price target on SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

