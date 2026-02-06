GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,019. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.
GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile
