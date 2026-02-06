GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY) Announces $0.11 Dividend

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF (NASDAQ:TSYY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1137 per share on Tuesday, February 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 6th.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,309,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,019. GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14.

GraniteShares Yieldboost TSLA ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares YieldBOOST TSLA ETF (TSYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund is actively managed seeking current income and the daily 2x leverage of the price performance of Tesla Inc (TSLA). The fund sells put options to generate income and holds other ETFs that pursue the leveraged exposure to TSLA. TSYY was launched on Dec 18, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

