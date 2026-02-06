iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $223.18 and last traded at $221.91, with a volume of 3883504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.22. The company has a market capitalization of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,777,787,000 after buying an additional 32,036,243 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,618,000 after acquiring an additional 593,784 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24,828.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 556,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,139,000 after purchasing an additional 554,669 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,904.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 568,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,601,000 after purchasing an additional 549,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12,109.1% during the third quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 321,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 318,953 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

