CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.57. CyberAgent shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 46 shares.

CyberAgent Stock Up 8.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. CyberAgent had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 3.62%. Equities research analysts predict that CyberAgent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc is a Tokyo?based digital services company known for its diversified operations in online advertising, media content, and mobile gaming. Founded in 1998 by Susumu Fujita, the company pioneered performance?based internet advertising in Japan and quickly expanded its reach. CyberAgent operates as a publicly traded entity on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and maintains an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program under the ticker CYGIY on the OTC Markets.

In its advertising segment, CyberAgent provides a comprehensive suite of digital marketing solutions, including programmatic ad buying, influencer marketing, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.