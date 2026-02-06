Promising Small Cap Stocks To Consider – February 6th

AltC Acquisition, SMX (Security Matters) Public, and Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of companies with relatively small market capitalizations — commonly defined as roughly $300 million to $2 billion, though exact thresholds vary by index or provider. Investors view them as offering higher growth potential but also greater volatility, lower liquidity, and increased company-specific risk compared with mid- and large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

SMX (Security Matters) Public (SMX)

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMX

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MUU

Recommended Stories