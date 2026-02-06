Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Square Enix had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $520.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.21 million.

Square Enix Stock Up 1.0%

OTCMKTS SQNXF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.80. 373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $26.07.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd., trading in the U.S. over-the-counter as SQNXF, is a Tokyo-based entertainment company widely recognized for its development and publishing of interactive digital entertainment. Formed in 2003 through the merger of Square Co, Ltd. and Enix Corporation, the company has built a reputation for producing narrative-driven role-playing game (RPG) franchises. Its flagship series include Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest and Kingdom Hearts, each of which has generated critical acclaim, spin-off media and merchandising opportunities around the world.

The company’s core business activities span the creation, marketing and distribution of video game software across console, PC and mobile platforms.

