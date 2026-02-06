Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Trading Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Nihon Kohden Corporation (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.6060 and last traded at $10.6060. Approximately 667 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 28,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Nihon Kohden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Nihon Kohden currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Nihon Kohden Trading Down 10.6%

The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.41.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $362.86 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of medical electronic equipment, founded in 1951. The company has built a reputation for innovation in patient monitoring and diagnostic systems, developing one of Japan’s earliest electrocardiogram (ECG) machines and pioneering transistor-based oscilloscopes for clinical use. Over the decades, Nihon Kohden has expanded its product portfolio to address a wide range of healthcare needs, from emergency response to intensive care and neurology.

The company’s core offerings include patient monitors, ECG and electroencephalograph (EEG) devices, defibrillators, infusion pumps, and neuromonitoring systems.

