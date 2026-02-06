Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (OTCMKTS:BIOVF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $846.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.40 million. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 0.97%.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIOVF remained flat at $37.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of -528.57 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum Company Profile

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), commonly known as Sobi, is a Stockholm?based biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases. Formed in 2010 through the merger of Swedish Orphan International AB (established 1985) and Biovitrum AB, the company focuses on high?value therapies in hematology, immunology, oncology and genetic/metabolic disorders. Sobi’s strategy centers on building a global specialty care portfolio by in?licensing, acquiring and internally developing innovative products aimed at small patient populations with significant unmet needs.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes recombinant clotting factor therapies such as Elocta (rFVIIIFc) and Alprolix (rFIXFc) for hemophilia A and B, respectively; Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor for hereditary angioedema; and Kineret (anakinra) for certain auto?inflammatory conditions.

