iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DVYE – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 806,929 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the previous session’s volume of 250,135 shares.The stock last traded at $34.4160 and had previously closed at $34.08.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 225.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 117,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,676 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 256,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after buying an additional 42,113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of high-dividend-paying emerging markets companies. DVYE was launched on Feb 23, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

