Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $120.34 and last traded at $120.2490, with a volume of 13059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.78.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Raelipskie Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 81,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. NWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,624,000. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,963,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.