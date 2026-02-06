Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.70 and last traded at $79.7520, with a volume of 15208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.80.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 154.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,033,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,302,000 after buying an additional 627,318 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $22,029,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 68.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 443,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,653,000 after purchasing an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 293.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 166,427 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.