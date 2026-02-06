Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. Phibro Animal Health updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.930-3.100 EPS.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 10.1%

PAHC stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. 58,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,633. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.

Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and underlying growth: Phibro reported EPS $0.87 vs. $0.69 consensus and net sales $373.9M (up ~21% YoY), with management citing broad sales growth and margin improvement — the operational beat is the primary bullish driver. Phibro Q2 Results & Guidance

Q2 beat and underlying growth: Phibro reported EPS $0.87 vs. $0.69 consensus and net sales $373.9M (up ~21% YoY), with management citing broad sales growth and margin improvement — the operational beat is the primary bullish driver. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded FY2026 EPS guidance: Management raised full?year EPS to $2.93–$3.10 (above consensus ~2.75), which materially improved forward earnings visibility and appears to have amplified investor confidence. Guidance & Market Reaction

Upgraded FY2026 EPS guidance: Management raised full?year EPS to $2.93–$3.10 (above consensus ~2.75), which materially improved forward earnings visibility and appears to have amplified investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend: Recent analyst coverage has included price-target increases and “overweight” views, and the company declared a $0.12 quarterly dividend (supports income investors and signals cash flow confidence).

Analyst support and dividend: Recent analyst coverage has included price-target increases and “overweight” views, and the company declared a $0.12 quarterly dividend (supports income investors and signals cash flow confidence). Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: The earnings slide deck and full call transcript are posted (useful for segment-level diligence on organic growth, pricing, and cost leverage). Earnings Presentation Earnings Transcript

Earnings materials available: The earnings slide deck and full call transcript are posted (useful for segment-level diligence on organic growth, pricing, and cost leverage). Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Jack Bendheim disclosed multiple sales (most recently 9,660 shares at ~$41.47 and 3,520 shares at ~$41.15), materially reducing his holding — repeated large insider sales can rattle some investors even if proceeds are for diversification or tax planning. SEC Filing: Insider Sales

Insider selling: CEO Jack Bendheim disclosed multiple sales (most recently 9,660 shares at ~$41.47 and 3,520 shares at ~$41.15), materially reducing his holding — repeated large insider sales can rattle some investors even if proceeds are for diversification or tax planning. Negative Sentiment: Contrarian research: A recent note flagged a more cautious view on the quarter (Zacks), which could increase near-term volatility as investors assess whether margin gains and the guidance range are sustainable. Zacks Pessimistic Note

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting Phibro Animal Health this week:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phibro Animal Health

In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $144,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,120. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 170,720 shares of company stock worth $7,340,425 over the last ninety days. 50.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.

The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.

