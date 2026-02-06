Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.64 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. Phibro Animal Health updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.930-3.100 EPS.
Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 10.1%
PAHC stock traded up $5.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.04. 58,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,633. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $54.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14.
Phibro Animal Health Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.
- Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat and underlying growth: Phibro reported EPS $0.87 vs. $0.69 consensus and net sales $373.9M (up ~21% YoY), with management citing broad sales growth and margin improvement — the operational beat is the primary bullish driver. Phibro Q2 Results & Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Upgraded FY2026 EPS guidance: Management raised full?year EPS to $2.93–$3.10 (above consensus ~2.75), which materially improved forward earnings visibility and appears to have amplified investor confidence. Guidance & Market Reaction
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and dividend: Recent analyst coverage has included price-target increases and “overweight” views, and the company declared a $0.12 quarterly dividend (supports income investors and signals cash flow confidence).
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings materials available: The earnings slide deck and full call transcript are posted (useful for segment-level diligence on organic growth, pricing, and cost leverage). Earnings Presentation Earnings Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO Jack Bendheim disclosed multiple sales (most recently 9,660 shares at ~$41.47 and 3,520 shares at ~$41.15), materially reducing his holding — repeated large insider sales can rattle some investors even if proceeds are for diversification or tax planning. SEC Filing: Insider Sales
- Negative Sentiment: Contrarian research: A recent note flagged a more cautious view on the quarter (Zacks), which could increase near-term volatility as investors assess whether margin gains and the guidance range are sustainable. Zacks Pessimistic Note
A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAHC shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.
In related news, CEO Jack Bendheim sold 3,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $144,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,120. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 170,720 shares of company stock worth $7,340,425 over the last ninety days. 50.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the third quarter valued at $61,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 7,671.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 768.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ: PAHC) is a diversified global animal health and mineral nutrition company headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey. The company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of pharmaceutical, mineral nutrition and performance products designed to support the health and productivity of livestock, companion animals and aquaculture species. Phibro’s portfolio includes vaccines, anti-infective therapies, coccidiostats, disinfectants, premix minerals and specialty feed additives aimed at enhancing growth, immunity and overall animal well-being.
The company operates through three principal business segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products.
