Mizuho Issues Positive Forecast for Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Price

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FTNT. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Fortinet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Fortinet from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Fortinet has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.590-0.630 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 175,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total transaction of $14,308,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,396,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,693,666.70. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 343,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $27,935,690.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 10,210,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,321,160.44. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,640,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,581,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,354,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,355 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 62.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,564,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,109 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 30.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,575,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,816,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co?founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia?Pacific.

Fortinet’s product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next?generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

