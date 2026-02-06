Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $175.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.18 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.40% and a net margin of 28.96%.Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Qualys updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.760-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 7.170-7.450 EPS.

Qualys reported full?year revenue of $669.1M (up 10%) and Q4 revenue of $175.3M , with a strong adjusted EBITDA margin of 47% and free cash flow of $304.4M ; the board also authorized a $200M increase to the share?repurchase program (total available $360.5M).

Qualys stock traded down $12.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.07. The stock had a trading volume of 353,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,534. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.30. Qualys has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $155.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $449,211.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 71,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,478,578.24. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 7,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total value of $1,100,304.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 108,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,567.66. This represents a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,628 shares of company stock worth $5,343,650. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,081,015 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,051,000 after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,133,000 after purchasing an additional 323,324 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,732 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,077,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Qualys by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 506,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,400,000 after buying an additional 57,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QLYS. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $150.00 price target on Qualys in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.14.

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company’s flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

