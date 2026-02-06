Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc Sells 11,761 Shares of Stock

Redwire Corporation (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 11,761 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $131,487.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,529,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,199,720.56. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ae Red Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,357,142 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $37,532,847.56.

On Monday, February 2nd, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,312,126 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $14,590,841.12.

On Friday, January 30th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,550,179 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $19,609,764.35.

On Thursday, January 29th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 3,932,686 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $50,338,380.80.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 4,847,867 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $64,428,152.43.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,656,683 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $133,021,738.33.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,662,484 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $17,190,084.56.

On Monday, January 12th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,871,715 shares of Redwire stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $30,928,370.55.

On Friday, January 9th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 2,255,356 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $24,425,505.48.

On Thursday, January 8th, Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 1,772,193 shares of Redwire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $18,200,422.11.

Redwire Trading Up 4.2%

NYSE RDW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.17. 5,123,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,329,234. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. Redwire Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $26.66.

Redwire ( NYSE:RDW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $103.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.05 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 70.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redwire Corporation will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Potential SHIELD contract could be a material revenue opportunity for Redwire if awarded — this is the main bullish catalyst cited by analysts and coverage, but the same articles caution the upside is balanced by investor exits and valuation uncertainty. Redwire Balances SHIELD Contract Opportunity

Potential SHIELD contract could be a material revenue opportunity for Redwire if awarded — this is the main bullish catalyst cited by analysts and coverage, but the same articles caution the upside is balanced by investor exits and valuation uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces urge reassessment after recent volatility: they summarize the trade-off between contract buzz and execution/valuation risk but contain no new material contract award or guidance. Useful for context rather than an immediate price driver. Is It Time To Reassess Redwire

Analyst/commentary pieces urge reassessment after recent volatility: they summarize the trade-off between contract buzz and execution/valuation risk but contain no new material contract award or guidance. Useful for context rather than an immediate price driver. Negative Sentiment: AE Red Holdings sold 3,357,142 shares at an average $11.18 (?$37.5M), reducing its stake by ~6.7% — a large block sale that increases share supply and spooked the market. SEC Filing — AE Red Holdings Sale

AE Red Holdings sold 3,357,142 shares at an average $11.18 (?$37.5M), reducing its stake by ~6.7% — a large block sale that increases share supply and spooked the market. Negative Sentiment: Additional large insider/director sales were reported (notable disclosed blocks of ~$14.59M and ~$19.61M in separate filings/coverage), compounding downward pressure as traders price in further supply. Director Sells $14.59M Director Sells $19.61M

Additional large insider/director sales were reported (notable disclosed blocks of ~$14.59M and ~$19.61M in separate filings/coverage), compounding downward pressure as traders price in further supply. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: coverage shows the stock fell sharply (reports of ~11%–24% drops) following disclosure of the insider selling and related PE-share transactions — short-term momentum and sentiment are weak until clarity on contract awards or insider intentions emerges. Trading Down After Insider Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDW. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Redwire by 1,725.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Redwire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Redwire by 308.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDW. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Redwire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Redwire from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Redwire from $17.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Redwire in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Redwire Company Profile

Redwire Corporation is a space infrastructure company specializing in the design, engineering and manufacturing of mission-critical hardware and software for the spaceflight industry. The company’s offerings include deployable structures, solar power systems, radio frequency antennas, advanced composites and transparent optics. Redwire serves a broad customer base that spans civil space agencies, national defense organizations and commercial satellite operators, helping enable missions ranging from communications and Earth observation to deep-space exploration.

Formed through the strategic combination of several specialized space technology firms, Redwire’s portfolio encompasses both flight-proven hardware and cutting-edge in-space manufacturing capabilities.

