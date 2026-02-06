Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) CFO Nealesh Shah Sells 54,434 Shares

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) CFO Nealesh Shah sold 54,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total value of $74,574.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,729,857 shares in the company, valued at $2,369,904.09. The trade was a 3.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kosmos Energy Stock Up 1.2%

KOS traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 820,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,231,510. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $629.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 23.64%.The business had revenue of $310.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.82 million. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Kosmos Energy News Roundup

Neutral Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a deep-dive titled “Kosmos Energy: A High-Stakes Bet On Oil’s Comeback” that frames KOS as a high-risk, high-reward play tied to oil prices — useful context but not a company catalyst. Article Title

Seeking Alpha published a deep-dive titled “Kosmos Energy: A High-Stakes Bet On Oil’s Comeback” that frames KOS as a high-risk, high-reward play tied to oil prices — useful context but not a company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold a total of 148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 at average prices ~$1.37–$1.42 (?$205k proceeds), reducing his stake by roughly 3.4% over the two trades. Filing: Read More.

CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold a total of 148,182 shares across Feb. 3–4 at average prices ~$1.37–$1.42 (?$205k proceeds), reducing his stake by roughly 3.4% over the two trades. Filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 79,124 shares on Feb. 3–4 at similar prices (?$109.6k total), reducing his holdings by ~4.5% across the two trades. Filing: Read More.

CFO Nealesh D. Shah sold 79,124 shares on Feb. 3–4 at similar prices (?$109.6k total), reducing his holdings by ~4.5% across the two trades. Filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: SVP Josh R. Marion sold 22,940 shares on Feb. 3–4 (?$31.6k total), a notable ~10% reduction called out in the filings. Filing: Read More.

SVP Josh R. Marion sold 22,940 shares on Feb. 3–4 (?$31.6k total), a notable ~10% reduction called out in the filings. Filing: Read More. Negative Sentiment: CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 22,598 shares on Feb. 3–4 (?$31.1k total), reducing his position by ~6.3% across the two trades. Filing: Read More.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Kosmos Energy this week:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KOS. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Stephens began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Kosmos Energy from $1.70 to $0.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price target (down from $3.40) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kosmos Energy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kosmos Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,411,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,467,000 after buying an additional 4,175,537 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 7.4% in the second quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 19,339,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,264,000 after buying an additional 1,334,930 shares during the last quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 18,671,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,320,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,772,000 after purchasing an additional 286,593 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,263,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 424,720 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Since its founding in 2003, the company has focused on identifying and developing hydrocarbon reserves in frontier and emerging basins around the world. Kosmos combines geological and geophysical expertise with a disciplined approach to acreage acquisition and partner selection to pursue high?impact offshore exploration opportunities.

The company’s portfolio is anchored by assets in West Africa and the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.