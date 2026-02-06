Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 9,710 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for 1.4% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 121.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 267 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of FDX opened at $366.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.49. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $366.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Rothschild Redb cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on FedEx from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $276.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of FedEx to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.32.

Read Our Latest Report on FedEx

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.