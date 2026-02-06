Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17, Zacks reports. Vestas Wind Systems AS had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 5.00%.The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion.

Vestas Wind Systems AS Stock Down 8.5%

Vestas Wind Systems AS stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. Vestas Wind Systems AS has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VWDRY. DZ Bank raised Vestas Wind Systems AS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems AS in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is a Danish company that develops, manufactures, installs and services wind turbines and related solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is known for providing complete wind power solutions across a project’s lifecycle, from initial site assessment and turbine design through to installation, commissioning and long?term operations and maintenance.

Vestas’ product and service offering spans turbine platforms for onshore and offshore wind, along with key components such as blades, nacelles and towers.

