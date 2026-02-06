Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Posts Earnings Results

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Down 5.2%

NPNYY opened at $6.42 on Friday. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52 week low of $5.68 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) is one of the world’s oldest and largest shipping companies, tracing its roots back to 1885 when it was established in Tokyo, Japan. Over more than a century of operations, the company has grown from a modest coastal carrier into a global maritime and logistics provider. NYK is a core member of the Mitsubishi keiretsu and plays a prominent role in international trade by connecting major ports across Asia, Europe, the Americas and beyond.

The company’s principal business activities encompass sea, land and air logistics.

