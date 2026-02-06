Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 609,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $36,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $32,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Services Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $65.43 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 1-year low of $40.98 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business had revenue of $18.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADM

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Free Report)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.